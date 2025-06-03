Alexandria police arrest suspects accused of operating organized candle theft ring

Thousands of dollars worth of candles from several locations across the Kingstowne neighborhood in Alexandria.

Now, police say they have the crew behind the bizarre heist in custody.

What we know:

Fairfax County police have caught a trio they say is responsible for stealing thousands of dollars worth of candles from several locations across the Kingstowne neighborhood in Alexandria.

The suspects have been identified as 25-year-old Sincere Stewart, 28-year-old Devon Owens and 34-year-old Delontae Shaw.

Police say a Bath and Body Works Store in the Kingstowne Shopping Center was hit back in February. Employees at the store in Kingstowne confirmed to FOX 5 that the candle theft took place there.

Police say the group was also responsible for organized retail thefts targeting candles in Kingstowne and Fair Oaks. Investigators say they struck the Bath and Body Works store on Feb. 2 shortly after 1 p.m. and got away in a car before police arrived.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 spoke with shoppers about how they stay safe and their reaction to the bizarre candle theft spree.

"I usually go somewhere with a friend, always. I like to stick together and we live together so it’s easy to do that," Alexandria resident Sophie Jabes said.

"I’m not really sure what they’re going to do with all those candles. Even though they’re a really good brand, I’m not sure it’s worth the jail time," said Gidget Robertson, a tourist from Kentucky and a shopper.

Dig deeper:

Shaw was already wanted for stealing candles at a Bath and Body Works store in Manassas back on April 10.

Prince William County police say in that case, Shaw and two male suspects stole candles and items and threatened an employee who confronted them before getting away.

The candles at the Bath and Body Works store in Kingstowne range anywhere from $10 to $26 each.

In one incident, police say the suspects stole nearly $4,500 worth candles. It's belieed that their thefts totaled more than $31,000 worth of candles.