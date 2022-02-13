Police arrest suspect in shooting of two juveniles in Annapolis

Police in Annapolis, Maryland make an arrest in the shooting of two juveniles Saturday evening.

Police say John Estep, 41, of Annapolis, turned himself into authorities on Sunday. He faces two count of first degree assault.

Investigators say officers were called to the 100 block of Obery Court Saturday evening, for reports of a home invasion and two juveniles who had been shot.

Upon arriving in the area, officers found the two victims on Monument Street, not far from the initial scene they responded to.

Police identified the victims as a 14-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl. Both were taken to area hospitals and are listed in serious condition.

Police say this still an active investigation, and have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Annapolis Police Department at 410-260-3439.