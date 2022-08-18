Police arrest suspect for Juneteenth celebration shooting in DC that killed 15-year-old boy

Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead during a Juneteenth celebration in Northwest D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced that a 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Thursday. He is charged with first degree murder while armed, and is currently behind held at the Juvenile Processing Center.

According to police the shooting happened Sunday, June 19 at Moechella, a Juneteenth celebration on 14th and U Street, that police describe as an ‘unpermitted event.’

Authorities say a 15-year-old was killed and three others, including a police officer, were hurt during the shooting. The officer and the two other victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police later identified the victim as Chase Poole, of Northwest, D.C.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.