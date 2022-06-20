DC Shooting: 15-year-old killed, police officer and 2 others hospitalized

Authorities say a 15-year-old is dead and three others, including a police officer, were hurt during a shooting in Washington, D.C. Sunday.

The shootings happened Sunday night at Moechella, a Juneteenth celebration on 14th and U Street, that police describe as an ‘unpermitted event.’ The chaotic scene featured crowds of people and loud music.

Watts spoke with Daniel Dyson who was at the event when the shootings happened.

"I was sitting next to a cop. Next thing you know, shots rang out," Dyson told Watts. "He did not want to stay down. He proceeded on. He was shot in the leg. And he kept moving. He went to the fire. He did not run away."

Dyson said he was near the 15-year-old who was shot and killed.

"He was screaming out for his mom," Dyson told Watts. "And it's hurtful to hear that man. And no one was able to help him."

"To see him go. It bothers me. All of this that’s going on here it bothers me. And it needs to come to a stop. It really does. I couldn’t even tell you how I feel about certain things – and this right here is too much for me."

"It don’t matter what you color is - your race, what kind of uniform you're wearing. It needs to come to a stop. And if it don’t it's going to be innocent kids dying every day because people don't want to do this," he said.

"We were trying to enjoy ourselves. Crowds kept running back and forth. To see this happen – and actually here again, where someone left on a holiday. This is something I will never forget."

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said over 100 officers were at the scene.

Contee confirmed one officer was shot in the leg and that he is expected to recover.

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at the scene. Officials say two other adults were shot.

The shooting is still under investigation at this time.