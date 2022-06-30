Suspect identified in connection to fatal shooting of 15-year-old at DC Juneteenth celebration

A suspect has been identified in connection to a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy and left several others injured at a Juneteenth celebration in D.C.

D.C. Police have released photos and videos of the suspect in the shooting and homicide that occurred on June 19 around 8:48 p.m. in the 2000 block of 14th Street NW.

At the listed time and location, officers ordered organizers to shut down an event called "Moechella" described as a peaceful protest for Juneteenth.

While in the area, officers heard the sound of gunshots and located a juvenile male, an adult female and two adult male victims, including a D.C. police officer, struck from gunfire.

The juvenile male, identified as 15-year-old Chase Poole of Northwest D.C., died from his injuries. A representative from D.C. Public Schools says Poole was a 7th grader at Brookland Middle School in Northeast.

The injuries sustained by the three additional victims were non-life-threatening.

D.C. police are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.