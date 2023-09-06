Police arrest man in Culpeper following hours-long standoff; woman found dead in apartment

Police say a standoff at a Culpeper apartment complex Tuesday ended with a woman dead and a man in custody.

Around 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 5, officers were called to the apartment complex in the 600 block of Friendship Way in Culpeper County for a report of a domestic incident where shots were fired inside an apartment.

Law enforcement officers with the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, the Culpeper Police Department, the Fauquier Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police responded to an all responded.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with an adult male suspect who had a gun.

The suspect backed away from police while on a third-floor balcony and barricaded himself inside an apartment where the woman had initially called from.

Officers tried to get into the apartment to help the woman who called 911 when the suspect began firing at them. A shelter-in-place order was sent by the Culpeper County Public Safety Communications Center to residents of the housing complex.

At 3:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Law enforcement later determined that the female victim was already dead when they began negotiations with the suspect.

No additional information has been released at this time.