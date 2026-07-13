U.S. Capitol Police arrested a man who allegedly was carrying a firearm Monday during a security concern at the North Barricade of the Capitol Building.

FOX News correspondent Chad Pergram reported the man was in a Ford Bronco near Constitution Avenue and said a dog was also inside.

The North Barricade will remain closed while U.S. Capitol Police investigate the incident.

Police arrest man with firearm during security scare at North Barricade of US Capitol: USCP (Chad Pergram/FOX News)