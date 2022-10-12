Police: 3 SWAT officers shot serving homicide arrest warrant in North Philadelphia

Emergency crews are on the scene after police say three SWAT officers were shot as a barricade situation unfolded in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

Police say shots rang out while officers were serving a homicide arrest warrant on the 800 block of 10th Street.

Three SWAT officers were reportedly shot and injured, and transported to a local hospital. Two were shot in the leg, while the third was shot in the chest.

All three officers are said to be in stable condition.

Officers shot at a man inside the home, according to Philadelphia police. However no further details were provided.

MORE HEADLINES:

SkyFOX was live over the emergency situation where police say a barricade situation unfolded following the shooting.

Three people were handcuffed by police as FOX 29 arrived at scene.

Circumstance surrounding the shooting, and the arrest warrant are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.