Police: 2 killed in unrelated shootings in Howard County

Two men who were both shot in Howard County died just days apart, according to police. They say the shootings were not connected.

Officials say Jaden Ealey, 21, was shot on May 30 and died on June 11. Montez Case, 22, was shot on June 11 and died on June 13. Both victims were from Columbia, and were initially transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in critical condition.

The shootings were not random, according to police, but they also say the deadly incidents were not related to one another.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Juvenile injured after shots fired at car in Maryland

Officers were called to the 6000 block of Foreland Garth around 7:10 p.m. on May 30 where they found Ealey suffering from a gunshot wound behind an Exxon gas station.

Police say Case was shot at 9:34 p.m. on June 11 in the 10700 block of Hickory Ridge Road. He was found in the parking lot near a convenience store.

Advertisement

Detectives believe that the motive in Ealey’s murder may have been drug-related. The motive in Case's murder is unknown at this time. No suspects have been developed in either case.



Anyone with information in either case is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.