Juvenile injured after shots fired at car in Maryland
OXON HILL, M.D. (FOX 5 DC) - A teen was injured after a car was shot into while on the road in Maryland, police say.
Officers responded to the 5600 blk of St. Barnabas Road in Oxon Hill around 12:20 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a juvenile male inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound. The adult who was driving the car at the time was not injured.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time and police are continuing to investigate. The motive in the case is still under investigation.