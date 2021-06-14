Juvenile injured after shots fired at car in Maryland

A teen was injured after a car was shot into while on the road in Maryland, police say.

Officers responded to the 5600 blk of St. Barnabas Road in Oxon Hill around 12:20 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a juvenile male inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound. The adult who was driving the car at the time was not injured.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and police are continuing to investigate. The motive in the case is still under investigation.