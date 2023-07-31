Police: 16-year-old killed, 17-year-old injured in Annapolis double shooting

Police in Annapolis are searching for the gunman in a double shooting that left a 16-year-old dead and a 17-year-old injured.

At 10:19 p.m. on July 27, 2023, officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired coming from the 1900 block of Copeland Street.

Officers searched the area and found a critically wounded 16-year-old male victim lying on the ground. First responders tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as Robert Clark of Annapolis.

"Every homicide represents loss and grief to a family and our community," Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said. "We can not allow this dangerous and disturbing behavior to continue in our city."

Officers also found a 17-year-old male in the same block of Copeland Street with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was flown to shock trauma with critical injuries.

No suspects have been located and this time and police are continuing to investigate.

"This kind of disregard for the lives of people in our neighborhoods must stop," said Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson. "We are working with city agencies and community partners to stand against those committing these deadly and reckless crimes and see them brought to justice."

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call detectives at (410) 260-3439. You can also leave an anonymous tip at (410) 280-CLUE (2583).