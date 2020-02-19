Police: 12-year-old girl missing from Southeast, DC

Authorities are asking for help in their search for a missing 12-year-old girl from the District.

Police say Shurrell Caldwell was last seen around 8:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court in Southeast, D.C. on Tuesday, February 18.

Shurrell Caldwell (DC Police)

Police describe Shurrell as a black female, medium complexion, 5-feet-8-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, green coat with fur on the hood, tan pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-576-6768 or 202-727-9099.