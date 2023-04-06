Plans for new FBI headquarters outside of DC could be put on pause

A war of words between the governors of Maryland and Virginia is heating up. The states are fighting to win the new FBI headquarters, but a potential roadblock from House Republicans could put the project in jeopardy.

Former President Donald Trump called for the FBI to be defended on Tuesday night, and in just the last few days, five House Republicans led by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, have introduced legislation calling on the House to stop all spending for the FBI's new headquarters outside D.C.

Gaetz and his supporters don't want it built, claiming the FBI has launched investigations "for no good law enforcement reason, but to advance a political agenda."

Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin declined to denounce the GOP move, instead insisting the selection process was already underway.

The federal government is choosing between Springfield, Greenbelt or Landover. In an exclusive interview with FOX 5, Maryland Democratic Governor Wes Moore blasted the GOP bill to block the new FBI building as "dangerous," and said the Republican House bill is further evidence that the new FBI building should be built in Maryland instead of Virginia.

While we do know that both the FBI and the GSA say they have their three finalists in Maryland and Virginia, we do not know when they will make a final decision. Gov. Moore tells FOX 5 he understands that the announcement could be coming soon.