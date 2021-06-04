Plane comes to stop in grassy area off runway at Reagan National Airport

A plane landed and came to a stop in a grassy area off a runway at Reagan National Airport (DCA) on Friday night, according to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

The spokesperson says the landing took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. when Frontier Airlines flight 538 arrived at DCA from Denver (DEN) and landed safely before coming to a stop in a grassy area off the end of Runway 1.

READ MORE: Family of missing man find body in Potomac River; Montgomery County police investigating

There are no reported injuries, and MWAA says passengers will be deplaned from the aircraft via stairs and bused to the terminal.

The runway has been temporarily closed to air traffic while airport crews assess the situation.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.