Plane stolen from Mississippi airport lands in field, pilot in custody

A stolen plane that circled over Mississippi for several hours Saturday morning has landed safely, and the pilot who threatened to intentionally crash it is in custody, Gov. Tate Reeves said.

Reeves announced on Twitter that the "situation has been resolved and that no one was injured." He thanked law enforcement agencies that helped in bringing the aircraft down.

Tupelo Police said they received reports starting at 5 a.m. about a plane flying over the Northeast Mississippi town. The pilot later called 911 and threatened to crash the plane into a local Walmart. Authorities believe the plane was stolen.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the plane left the airspace around Tupelo and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant in nearby Blue Springs. An online flight tracking service showed the plane meandering in the sky and following a looping path.

According to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, the plane landed in Ashland, Mississippi.

Multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, are now involved in the investigation and are working to discern a motive.

The Daily Journal reports that the man flying the plane — a 1987 Beech C90A — works at Tupelo Regional Airport.

Leslie Criss, a magazine editor who lives in Tupelo, woke up early and was watching the situation on TV and social media. Several of her friends were outside watching the plane circle overhead.

"I've never seen anything like this in this town," Criss told The Associated Press. "It's a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning."

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed.