Plan to temporarily house Afghan refugees in Loudoun County faces pushback

A plan to temporarily house Afghan refugees in Loudoun County is getting pushback from the community.

More than one hundred people attended a meeting at the National Conference Center (NCC) Thursday night where local and federal officials provided information about the plan.

Before the presentation, officials announced a contract was already signed, which frustrated many in attendance.

"I would like you to explain to the community here why you signed that document … Why you signed the contract before getting any input from this community?" one resident asked.

John Walsh, the General Manager of the National Conference center, responded to the question.

"The NCC is a private entity, and we do have a business to run," Walsh said. "We feel that this is a huge, huge humanitarian effort, and we’re in a position to support the government in moving forward with this project."

Law enforcement officials said during the meeting about 1,000 Afghan refugees per month would be temporarily housed for two to four weeks at the National Conference Center until they find out what city they will resettle in.

Officials said this would last from March until September.

After the presentation, there was a Q&A session where several residents voiced concerns over the vetting process of refugees, traffic, and safety.

"I invite you, I challenge you to stay here," a resident said. "I ask you to bring your families to stay with us, join us, because we are scared. We are scared for our safety. How are you going to protect us? If you are not ready to be here with us?"

A member of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded saying they will have officers at this facility 24/7.

Officials did say all refugees have been through a rigorous vetting process.

They also say a majority of those coming here worked for, or on behalf of, the U.S. government or had family members who did.

Other evacuees are family members of American citizens or had careers overseas that could put them at risk.

Visit Loudoun.gov to learn more about the plan.