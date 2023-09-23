Former President Jimmy Carter, First Lady Rosalynn attend Plains Peanut Festival

In a heartwarming surprise, former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn were spotted taking part in the Peanut Festival in their hometown of Plains.

Twitter user Erikka captured the couple riding along in their SUV, waving to the crowd and enjoying the annual event.

The appearance comes just a week shy of Carter's 99th birthday, and nearly seven months after it was announced that he would seek home hospice care. A few months later, it was revealed that his wife, Rosalynn, had been diagnosed with dementia.

Despite their health challenges, it was uplifting to see Georgia's beloved couple out and about, and taking part in the festivities.