Pit bull stolen from owner at gunpoint in Northeast DC, police say

A pit bull was stolen at gunpoint over the weekend in the District and now police are asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle of interest that may have been involved in the incident.

D.C. police say at around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, a man was walking his dog in the 800 block of Division Avenue, Northeast, when he was approached by suspects in a vehicle.

Police say the suspects engaged the man in conversation and then took his dog, a 4-month-old Red Nose pit bull named "L.A.," while brandishing a handgun before they fled the scene in the car.

L.A. was last seen wearing a blue collar with a rabies vaccination tag. The name L.A. is on the collar.

Police say the suspect's vehicle is described as a burgundy 2017 Kia Forte. They released photos of a similar vehicle on Monday.

If you have information on this case, contact police at 202-727-9099.