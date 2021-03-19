Pistol disguised to look like toy Nerf gun, North Carolina sheriff's officials say

article

Sheriffs in one county in North Carolina say investigators made a concerning discovery while they were executing a search warrant.

According to a statement released by officials with the Catawba County Sheriff's Office on March 18, narcotics investigators were serving a search warrant at a home in Catawba, a town located to the north of Charlotte, when they found a Glock pistol that was altered to resemble a toy Nerf gun.

"Firearms of this type, while not illegal to possess, are concerning to law enforcement," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators say during the search, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana were seized, in addition to $2,300 in cash, and 20 firearms, including the firearm that was modified.

"Firearms, in general, are commonly seized in conjunction with searches where felony amounts of narcotics are present," read a portion of the statement.

Damien Alonzo Burch (Photo Courtesy: Catawba County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say 35-year-old Damien Alonzo Burch was arrested and accused of felony cocaine possession, felony mushrooms possession, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

