Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' CD returns to Maryland library 35 years late

They wished it were there — and now it finally is.

A tardy patron in Maryland finally returned a Pink Floyd CD to the Laurel Branch Library on Friday, Jan. 12 — decades after it was due.

The copy of the band's hit 1975 album "Wish You Were Here" wasn't even in the library's digital system when employees came across the physical item.

The Prince George's County Memorial Library System announced the unusual discovery on Instagram.

Employee Ella Alonso snapped a photo of the "Wish You Were Here" CD when she came across it and the library posted it on its official Instagram account. (Google Maps/Getty Images)

The CD was procured by the library in 1989, and employees believe it was checked out around that time."Bet they're glad PGCMLS went #FineFree," the library jokingly wrote on its Instagram page, using the abbreviation for Prince George's County Memorial Library System.

Ella Alonso, the employee who found it, works as a public services specialist at the Laurel Branch Library.

She told Fox News Digital that she was surprised to see the English rock band's album in the flesh."It's actually hard to tell from the CD when it was borrowed, as the label has since worn off and the item record has long since been deleted from our system," Alonso said."The check-out dates that are visible, though, are from 1989, which would make me believe it was around that time," she added.

Photo of Laurel Public Library via Google Maps

Alonso commended the patron for returning it, even if he or she did so a few decades late."I think it shows that people really care about making sure the community has access to material, even if it's just for nostalgia."

"There was a cassette tape that made its way back to Laurel a few years ago, if you can believe it," she added. "Now that was nostalgic."Amused patrons took to the Instagram post's comments section to remark on the find."I remember that sticker!" one Instagram user wrote. "Glad they returned it … even if they didn’t follow directions."

"What a throwback!" another person said.

