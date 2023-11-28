Pickleball takes over Arlington County jail with new court for inmates

Arlington County Detention Facility welcomes a new pickleball court and lessons for inmates.

A former recreation space has been converted into a pickleball court for Arlington Parks and Rec, and 24 inmates have eagerly gained interest in the game despite not being familiar with it before, according to Arlington County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Amy Meehan.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Arlington County Jail Pickleball Courts

After learning the ins and outs of the game, practicing, and participating in a pickleball tournament over the course of three days, participants expressed a large amount of gratitude and also thanked staff for this new opportunity.



Arlington Parks and Rec representatives said "participation was great and each morning when staff arrived, the individuals were already practicing and playing."

According to Meehan, Sheriff Quiroz attended the championship match and shared a small presentation at the end of the tournament.

Equipment was provided for individuals who want to continue playing. Participants were also given locations where they would be able to play in Arlington upon release.