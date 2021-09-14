Pickleball players in northern Virginia looking for more park space

There’s an uproar in Northern Virginia.

It has nothing to do with politics or COVID or anything like that. Rather, it has to do with pickleball, a sport that’s become so popular, officials have been hearing about it – a lot.

"The game is so popular, there are not enough places to play," explained pickleball enthusiast Helen White, who is part of a group called Fairfax County Advocates for Pickleball.

Fairfax County officials told FOX 5 there’s been so much support for more pickleball facilities, they’ve received hundreds if not thousands of comments on the sport.

"They love pickleball," Judy Pedersen of the Fairfax County Park Authority said.

It appears as though the campaign is getting results.

