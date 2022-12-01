Pickleball noise fuels frustration in Arlington

Some in a northern Virginia neighborhood are threatening legal action against a nearby pickleball court for what they say is excessive noise.

According to ARLnow.com, a resident who lives near the Walter Reed Community Center says the problem with the noise could lead a group of neighbors to possibly file a lawsuit.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard says the issue is with the popping noise the ball makes when it hits the pickleball racket.

He says neighbors don’t necessarily want the game banned – but want restrictions placed on the times when it can be played.