PHOTOS: White House unveils 2020 Christmas decor

The White House has unveiled the 2020 Christmas decor with this year's theme being, “America the Beautiful,” saying the timeless treasures represented in this year’s holiday showcase remind us of the true American spirit.

“I am excited to announce this year’s White House holiday theme, “America the Beautiful”,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “Over the past four years I have had the honor to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens. From coast to coast, the bond that all American’s share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year. Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for the holiday season. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.”

In the East Wing, visitors are welcomed by The Gold Star Family Tree, an annual tradition among the holiday decorations. Draped in blue, known as the color of perseverance and justice, it pays tribute to American heroes and their families who walk beside them in service. This year, families who decorated the tree placed the name of their fallen family member on ribbon that will adorn the tree.



The East Colonnade celebrates the diverse landscapes found across America. Separated by region, classical urns hold foliage representative of the official tree of each state and territory.

In the East Garden Room, holiday cards sent by first families over the past twelve administrations are on display. This year’s card, shimmering in gold, shows the landscape of America.

The White House unveils 2020 Christmas decor. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The White House Library is home to a collection of more than 2,700 classic works that provide first-hand accounts of progress in our nation’s history. In recognition of this year’s 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the Library shines a spotlight on women who were pioneers for gender equality and the impact of their voices on our nation’s story. It also contains a tribute to Mrs. Trump’s 19th Amendment child art competition hosted earlier in the year, with all of the winning art displayed on the base of the tabletop tree. The décor highlights women at the forefront of American achievements who have paved the way for generations to come.



Nearby is the China Room which houses the historic collection of presidential china patterns and is modeled to show the joy that home can bring to us all. The home scene is set for timeless traditions and tasty treats, capturing the importance of time spent together during the holiday season. Stockings for the First Family hang on the fireplace, one of the 28 historic fireplaces throughout the White House.



Upstairs in the East Room, visitors will see planes, trains and automobiles race around the trees, through the ribbons and between the twinkling lights. This room celebrates America's triumphs in innovation and technology.

The Green Room features the beauty of American wildlife. Vignettes in the windows showcase the diversity of creatures that flutter and find refuge among our native landscape.



Moving into the Blue Room, the official White House Christmas tree illuminates the room and stands over 18 feet in height. Students across the country were asked to artistically depict what makes their state beautiful by highlighting the people, places and things that capture the spirit of the state in which they call home. Glistening on the branches, their mini masterpieces collectively showcase America, the beautiful.





In the Red Room, the White House salutes America’s everyday heroes who serve as first responders and frontline workers. Handmade ornaments highlight the many professionals and volunteers who serve their communities with a spirit of generosity.



In the State Dining room, this year’s Gingerbread House, a delicious masterpiece displayed on the iconic eagle pier table, is on display, replicating the West Wing, Executive Residence, East Wing and for the first time, the Rose Garden. Constructed from 275 pounds of gingerbread dough, 110 pounds of pastillage dough, 30 pounds of gum paste, 25 pounds of chocolate and 25 pounds of royal icing.