US Men's hockey teamed honored at State of the Union

The U.S. men's hockey team was honored Tuesday night during President Trump’s State of the Union address for their historic win, defeating Canada 2–1 in overtime and capturing its first Olympic men’s hockey gold medal since the "Miracle on Ice" team triumphed in 1980.





U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team visits President Trump at the White House

The U.S. men's Olympic hockey team pose for a photo outside the White House on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (The White House via X)

After the team arrived in Washington, D.C., they made their way to the White House and posed for a photo outside before making their way inside to meet with President Trump in the Oval Office.

President Trump welcomed the men's hockey team to the Oval Office. (The White House via X)

As they approached the Oval Office, some of the players popped into the press office’s open door to flash their gold medals. Staffers applauded and shouted, "We love you!"

"I recognize every one of you. I know every one of you," Trump said as the players entered the Oval Office. "Big guys," he said, standing near his desk and shaking hands with the players, who wore dark tops with "USA," the American flag and the Olympic rings on the front and light-colored pants.

The U.S. Men's Hockey Team pose for a group photo after the medal ceremony at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026, in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jiang Qiming/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

US men’s hockey team roster of NHL players

The US men’s hockey team was made up of players from the National Hockey League (NHL), with the Milan-Cortina Games allowing professional NHL players to compete in the Winter Olympics for the first time since the 2014 Sochi, Russia Winter Olympics.

Team USA men’s hockey 2026 Winter Olympics roster

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Jack Eichel, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Noah Hanifin, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Clayton Keller, Utah Mammoth

Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

J.T. Miller, New York Rangers

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

US women's hockey team declines invitation to State of the Union

President Trump also invited the U.S. women's Olympic hockey team, who also won gold defeating Canada in a stunning 2-1 in a thrilling overtime victory. USA Hockey told NBC News, "Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."