PHOTOS: Trump White House Halloween celebration

President Donald Trump welcomed hundreds of costumed guests to the White House Thursday night for a festive Halloween celebration.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted the celebration while an orchestral version of Michael Jackson’s "Thriller" played in the background.

They handed out full-sized Hershey bars and Twizzlers in presidential-seal boxes to a long line of children and parents stretching down the driveway.

Costumed kids, from tiny toddlers to teens, came dressed as Spider-Man, Captain America, ballerinas, princesses, and leprechauns.

The White House kept the Halloween tradition alive, even as Trump had just returned from a six-day trip to Asia and with the government shutdown entering its 30th day.