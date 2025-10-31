PHOTOS: Trump White House Halloween celebration
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in a Halloween event on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, October 30, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump welcomed hundreds of costumed guests to the White House Thursday night for a festive Halloween celebration.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted the celebration while an orchestral version of Michael Jackson’s "Thriller" played in the background.
They handed out full-sized Hershey bars and Twizzlers in presidential-seal boxes to a long line of children and parents stretching down the driveway.
Costumed kids, from tiny toddlers to teens, came dressed as Spider-Man, Captain America, ballerinas, princesses, and leprechauns.
The White House kept the Halloween tradition alive, even as Trump had just returned from a six-day trip to Asia and with the government shutdown entering its 30th day.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associated Press.