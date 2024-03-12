Photos show man suspected of attacking 2 women along Canal Towpath Trail in Frederick County: NPS

The National Park Service has released a photo of a man they say attacked two women along a popular Frederick County trail.

The attacks happened earlier this month on the Canal Towpath Trail.

On March 6, rangers say a woman reported being assaulted by a man on the trail near Point of Rocks in Frederick around 6:30 p.m.. On March 10 around 12:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a woman being chased on the trail near the Nolands Ferry parking area.

The suspect in both attacks is described as a man, approximately 40 years old, medium to heavy build, about 6-feet-tall, with red or strawberry blonde light beard.

The man was wearing a stocking style hat, dark "Carhart-like" jacket, and blue jeans during the March 10 attack. The suspect may have driven to the Nolands Ferry parking area in a gray 4-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 888-653-0009 or online.