Photos released of moped rider in hit-and-run crash that left 10-year-old injured

A violent crash between a speeding moped and a push scooter has left a 10-year-old boy in the hospital. Now, D.C. Police have released images of the hit-and-run biker they say is responsible.

The backstory:

A 10-year-old child was injured in a reported hit-and-run in Northwest D.C. on Monday.

Zaevion Smith, 10, was riding on a scooter with his sister earlier this week. They were attempting to use an alley in the area as a crosswalk when she was hit by a man driving a black moped scooter.

The man drove off, while Smith was still on the ground, with injuries to the right lower leg and scratches all over his body. Smith is recovering, but has a fractured leg following the incident.

"He had his bone literally sticking out when he was laid out on the concrete," said mom Lapira Smith.

Doctors tell her it could be a month before her son can walk again.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Dig deeper:

Lapira Smith is pleading with the community, asking for help finding the person responsible.



D.C. Police released surveillance video showing the person they believe was riding the black moped – a food delivery driver walking into a restaurant. He’s wearing a smooth white jacket and a distinctive helmet — white, with a multi-colored pattern. Investigators also captured an image of the moped’s license plate — it reads 5830Y.

If you recognize the person in that surveillance video — or have any tips — you can text D.C. Police at 50411.

There is a $1,000 reward for information that helps find the suspect.