Photos released of 2 suspects involved in Chinatown shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department has released photos of two suspects involved in a shooting in Chinatown.

MPD responded to an alley near the 600 block of H Street, Northwest for the report of a shooting on Wednesday, July 17 around 8:37 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers believe the suspects and the victim met in the alley and a dispute preceded the shooting.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.