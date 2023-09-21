Photos of rape suspect wanted in Falls Church released

Authorities continue to search for a suspect related to a rape at the Quarry Inn Motel in the Mosby neighborhood.

According to police, the suspect arranged to meet the victim at the Quarry Inn Motel at 7179 Lee Highway on Sept. 16 at 6:40 p.m. Police say when she opened the door, the suspect displayed a knife, threatened, and then sexually assaulted her.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Suspect related to a rape at the Quarry Inn Motel in the Mosby neighborhood (via McLean Police Department)

The victim was able to escape the room and call 911. Police were able to find surveillance footage of the suspect walking near the scene. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, thin with acne or scars on his face.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.