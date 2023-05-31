Photos of persons of interest released in connection to deadly Capitol Heights hit-and-run: police

Authorities have released photos of two persons of interest in connection to a deadly Capitol Heights hit-and-run.

The deadly crash happened Sunday around 12:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of Calmos Street.

Investigators say the driver and passenger were traveling northbound on Calmos Street in a stolen vehicle when they struck a woman who either getting in or out of her car. The driver then struck several others vehicles before coming to a stop.

The driver and passenger fled. The woman, identified as 20-year-old Dyanny Leiva Sabillon of Capitol Heights, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The photos released are believed to be of the suspects as they fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-731-4422. Anonymous callers can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at pgcrimesolvers.com and refer to case number 22-0031467.