PHOTOS: GoodDayDC drops the mic with our Lip Sync Battle Halloween Special!

It was another epic performance on this year's GoodDayDC Halloween Special!

The guys and girls of FOX 5 grabbed the mics and gave us their best performances of their favorite stars in our own recreation of Lip Sync Battle!

Wisdom Martin started it off for the guys with his best LL Cool J! Tucker Barnes wasn't far behind with his high-flying imitation of David Lee Roth. Vanilla Ice a.k.a. Mike Thomas pulled out the smooth moves and Steve Chenevey rocked out as Bruce Springsteen!

The ladies -- KILLED IT! Erin Como performed as Britney Spears -- Jeannette Reyes as Diana Ross – Holly Morris did her best Madonna impression and Marissa Mitchell gave us Patti Labelle!

WATCH clips from the show below and send us your Halloween costume pictures on Twitter using #GoodDayDC

