Photos: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter over the years

Rosalynn Carter, the former first lady and humanitarian who worked to change the stigma around mental health, has died at age 96.

Throughout her life, Carter found ways to give back to each community she touched. Whether it was through campaigning for fair and transparent elections, building homes with Habitat for Humanity or helping remote communities get access to clean water and medication, she was dedicated to lending a helping hand.

The Carter Center made the following photos available through a tribute website and condolence book for the family. They showcase her long life over the years:

The Early Years (1927-1976)

Eleanor Rosalynn Smith was born on August 18, 1927, in Plains, Georgia, the daughter of Allethea Murray and Edgar Smith. (Credit: Jimmy Carter Library)

The White House Years (1976-1981)

After Jimmy Carter was sworn in as the 39th President of the United States, the Carters surprised onlookers when they left their car and walked down Pennsylvania Avenue during the inaugural parade on Jan. 20, 1977. (Credit: Jimmy Carter Library)

The Carter Center and Beyond (1982 - 2023)