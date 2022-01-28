PHOTOS: 100 years since Knickerbocker Theatre collapse in DC

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Policeman, rescue workers, and onlookers stand amid the wreckage of the Knickerbocker Theatre, Washington DC, January 29, 1922. The structure's roof collapsed under the weight of 28 inches of snow from a blizzard, resulting in 98 deaths and 113 injuries; later, both the building's owner and architect committed suicide. The blizzard, which also affected a large portion of the Eastern Seaboard, came to be called the Knickerbocker Storm. (Photo by Herbert A. French/Buyenlarge/Getty Images) ( )

Friday marks 100 years since 98 people were killed in 1922 when the roof of the Knickerbocker Theatre in D.C. collapsed under the weight of nearly two feet of snow.

The Knickerbocker Theatre, once located in Adams Morgan, was the largest movie theater in the District at the time. A blizzard, now known as the Knickerbocker blizzard brought 28" of snow to D.C. between Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, 1922, according to Georgetown University library archives.

The Knickerbocker opened for a show on Jan. 28, 1922 and during intermission, the theater's roof collapsed under the weight of the snow, killing 98 people.

The Adams Morgan BID will hold a candlelight vigil Friday night at 6 p.m. to honor the lives lost at the public plaza at 1801 Adams Mill Road NW. The victims' names will be read and officials will share the history of the event.

The Mt. Pleasant Library also has a memorial display in the lobby for neighbors to see newspaper headlines from 1922, read through copies of a commemorative booklet that came out after the disaster and see a map of where many of 98 victims who were lost to the Knickerbocker Theatre roof collapse lived in Adams Morgan and Mt. Pleasant.