Photo released of vehicle used in armed robbery in DC

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to search for suspects involved in an armed robbery in Southwest, D.C.

According to MPD, suspects exited a vehicle, armed with a rifle, and approached the victim in the 200 block of I Street, Southwest on Friday, July 19, around 2:55 a.m. MPD says the suspects took property from the victim and fled the scene in the vehicle.

Featured article

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. No word on the total number of suspects involved.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.