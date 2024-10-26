Photo released of suspect wanted for murder in DC: police

D.C. police have released a photo of a wanted suspect for murder in Northwest.

According to police, 31-year-old Orlando Anderson, of no fixed address, is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for second degree murder while armed.

Police responded to the 900 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest, for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, police found 32-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Johnson, of Southeast, D.C. with gunshot wound injuries. He died at the scene.

This incident occurred on Monday, February 12, 2024, at approximately 2:41 a.m.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.