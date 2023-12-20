Photo released of father who struck murder suspect's family in Rockville hit-and-run: sources

Police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection to a vehicular assault in front of 199 East Montgomery Avenue, seriously injuring three people.

The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Walter Giovanni Marquez-Aviles of Gaithersburg, Maryland, who remains at-large. Rockville City Police have released an image of Marquez-Aviles and are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Marquez-Aviles has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

Officials believe Marquez-Aviles saw the family of his son's suspected murderer after court, and struck them with his SUV on December 15, Thursday afternoon.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Rockville City Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 240-314-8938 or detectives@rockvillemd.gov. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.

Officials say the 79-year-old female victim and 18-year-old male victim remain hospitalized.