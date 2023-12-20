Expand / Collapse search

Photo released of father who struck murder suspect's family in Rockville hit-and-run: sources

By
Published 
Rockville
FOX 5 DC

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection to a vehicular assault in front of 199 East Montgomery Avenue, seriously injuring three people.

The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Walter Giovanni Marquez-Aviles of Gaithersburg, Maryland, who remains at-large. Rockville City Police have released an image of Marquez-Aviles and are asking for the public's help in locating him. 

Marquez-Aviles has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of first-degree assault. 

Officials believe Marquez-Aviles saw the family of his son's suspected murderer after court, and struck them with his SUV on December 15, Thursday afternoon. 

Driver flees after striking 3 people near Rockville courthouse

Three people, including a 79-year-old woman, have been hospitalized with various injuries after police say a car struck them Thursday afternoon in downtown Rockville.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Rockville City Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 240-314-8938 or detectives@rockvillemd.gov. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.

Officials say the 79-year-old female victim and 18-year-old male victim remain hospitalized. 

Featured

Father strikes murder suspect's family in Rockville hit-and-run: sources
article

Father strikes murder suspect's family in Rockville hit-and-run: sources

Sources believe the hit-and-run driver, 44-year-old Walter Marquez-Avilez of Gaithersburg, saw the family of his son’s suspected murderer after court, and targeted them, striking them with his SUV on Thursday afternoon.