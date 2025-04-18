Photo released of man accused of multiple indecent exposures in Fairfax County

The Brief A man is wanted for multiple indecent exposure incidents in Fairfax County over the last two years. Fairfax County police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the pictured suspect. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.



Fairfax County police continue to search for a man accused of multiple indecent exposures in Fairfax County.

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the pictured suspect below believed to be responsible for multiple indecent exposure cases in Chantilly.

Police received a report of an unknown man exposing himself to multiple victims near the 4600 block of Stonecroft Blvd in Chantilly on March 30, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for similar reports on April 29, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the 4600 block of Stonecroft Blvd, Chantilly, and on April 24, 2024, at 5:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of Stonecroft Blvd, Chantilly.



The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s, of thin build, with light gray hair.

If you can identify this man, recall seeing him, or believe you were a victim of indecent exposure, please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App "Fairfax Co Crime Solvers".