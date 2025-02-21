Photo released of elderly man linked to 2 armed bank robberies: police

The Brief Montgomery County police continue to investigate two separate bank robberies. Police have released surveillance images of the suspect and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the pictured man.



An elderly man has been linked to two-armed bank robberies in Montgomery County.

The suspect has been described as a Black man with a dark complexion, approximately 50 to 60-years-old, and 5-feet to 6-feet tall. Surveillance images of the man have been released police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect.

Police say they responded to the M&T Bank in the 10400 block of Montgomery Avenue for the report of an armed bank robbery on Saturday, February 1, 2025, around 11:29 a.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank, placed a handgun on the counter and demanded cash. The bank employee complied with the suspect’s demands. The suspect then left the M&T Bank with an undisclosed amount of stolen money.

Police say they also responded to the Capital One Bank in the 10700 block of Connecticut Avenue for the report of an armed bank robbery on Friday, February 7, around10:08 a.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank, brandished a handgun and demanded cash. The bank employee complied with the suspect’s demands. The suspect then left the Capital One Bank with an undisclosed amount of stolen money.

After reviewing bank surveillance video, police believe the same suspect is responsible for both bank robberies.

Anyone with any information on the two robberies is asked to contact police.