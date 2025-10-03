Police warn against phone scam targeting Anne Arundel County residents

The Brief A phone scam is targeting Anne Arundel County residents, according to the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office. Scammers may try to pressure you into giving out your info or your money.



Police are warning about a phone scam targeting Anne Arundel County residents, where the caller falsely claims to be a member of the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office Civil Processing Unit.

What we know:

In this scam, the caller may try to pressure you into giving out personal information or money. Police advise to not provide any information or money and to not call the number provided by the scammer back or any number that is displayed on caller ID.

What you can do:

To verify the information, hang up and call the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office directly at their main, non-emergency number: 410-222-1570. The Sheriff's Office will be able to confirm if a real call was made to you. Remember, law enforcement will never demand payment over the phone for warrants, tickets, or civil processing.





