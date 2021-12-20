Phillips Crab House closing Ocean City restaurant after 66 years

Phillips Crab House, an Ocean City institution, announced on Monday that it would be closing that location's doors for good.

After 66 seasons in this location, the restaurant didn't give an exact reason why they're closing, but they've indicated that they've sold the property on which it sits.

The restaurant takes up an entire city block in Ocean City.

In the statement, the company attributes its longevity and success to the staff members who worked through the years and the millions of families who walked through the restaurant's doors.

One Delaware woman tells FOX 5 this was a destination she went to nearly every Ocean City trip and is home to a lot of memories.

"I went with my family quite a few times," Heather Tunis says. "Spent a lot of birthdays there. So It’s going to be hard trying to find somewhere to go that’s so fun and good at the same time."

The Baltimore location will stay open, the culinary center will stick around and the retail operations will keep going as well.