Philadelphia shooting: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded on South Street

Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun in a large crowd just before midnight near the 200 block of South Street.

Police say a total of 14 people were struck by gunfire in the incident and transported to local hospitals. Three people, two men and a woman, were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The conditions of the others who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown.

Police Inspector D.F. Pace says police who were on patrol nearby responded ot the sound of gunfire and observed multiple gunmen firing into a crowd.

Inspector Pace said during a news conference that an officer shot at a suspect. It is unclear if the suspect was hit, but Pace says the suspect appeared to stop firing and dropped his firearm after he came under fire.

The weapon he dropped was equipped with an extended magazine, according to police.

The discharging officer was withing 10-15 yards of the suspect, watching him shooting into the crowd, Pace said.

"You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out," Pace said.

People gathering on South Street Saturday night can be seen running in surveillance footage from a business located near the deadly shooting. FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza says the video shows the "pandemonium" as shots rang out.

Authorities say no arrests have been made but that two weapons -both handguns - were recovered. Shell casings were found strewn throughout the 200 and 300 block of South Street.

According to police, one of the suspects fled southbound on American Street.

"South Street is known for being a corridor for entertainment. There are numerous eating establishments, drinking establishments and businesses throughout the entire area of the 200-300 hundred block of South Street," Inspector Pace said, noting that there are numerous surveillance cameras in the area.

Pace added that South Street is patrolled by numerous police officers as part of standard deployment on Friday and Saturday nights, especially during the summer.

Philadelphia's City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart says the city's gun violence "must be stopped" after Saturday night's "horrible shooting."

"The mass shooting on South Street last night is horrible," Rhynhart said in a tweet. "The terror of gun violence across our city must be stopped, over 920 people have been shot in Philly so far this year. We need urgency from leadership to stop this, NOW."

Prior to the shooting on South Street, police say there was another incident just blocks away at 4th and Bainbridge streets. 13 shots were fired in that incident. Pace says investigators are looking into any possible connection between the incidents given the proximity.