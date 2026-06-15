PGPD investigates fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Brentwood

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The Brief Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy in Brentwood on June 12. Early findings suggest investigators do not believe the incident was random. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips system as the investigation continues.



Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy in Brentwood on June 12.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Shepherd Street around 4:55 p.m. after reports of gunfire, according to police. When they arrived, they found a teenage male outside with at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and are working to determine what led up to the shooting and who was responsible. Early findings suggest investigators do not believe the incident was random.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips system as the investigation continues.