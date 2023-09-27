PGCPS teacher’s aide gunned down in DC, family seeks justice

Vashawn Jones was killed in Southeast over the weekend, and his family tells FOX 5 that his death is a murder mystery.

The 22-year-old worked as a Prince George's County Public Schools teacher's aide. His mother said he was throwing trash away in a dumpster across the street from the home he lived in with his grandmother when it happened.

They say a car drove up to the 4400 block of 3rd Street Southeast, people got out, opened fire, and hit Jones several times around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Jones' family desperately wants to know who killed him, and why. They're questioning if this was a case of mistaken identity.

Jones was living his dream, working as a teacher’s aide at his alma mater Barnaby Manor Elementary School.

This was his first year in the classroom after his mother, Toneah Harper, said he finished Job Corps.

Harper told FOX 5 her son was excited to work with students. She can’t understand why people murdered him.

"I look right here, and I see all these pictures of him from when he was a baby up until now," Harper said. "They took my baby away from me. He was only 22 years old. So, it's like I just don't know ... I have no idea why anyone would kill him."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photographs of 22-year-old Vashawn Jones, courtesy of his mother, Toneah Harper.

Harper wants the killers to turn themselves in.

"You take someone away … A lot of people that loved him. He was not just a number. He was not just a body or just a person. That was my son," she added.

D.C. police are still investigating the incident.

They are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

The Jones family thanks the Barnaby Manor Elementary School principal for their support.