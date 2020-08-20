PGCPS board member in trouble for ethics violation

article

A Prince George’s County school board member is in trouble for an ethics violation after he promoted his political campaign during a school-sanctioned information session on distance learning.

Bryan Swann represents District 4 and was appointed in November by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to fill a vacant board seat. He must win in the November election to keep the position.

Swann hosted a webinar via Zoom called “School at Home.” According to the ethics panel, he used school district staff and resources to promote and host the event, including interpreters. This was in March as COVID-19 was starting to shut down schools.

”I think it’s vitally important that, especially those who lead our young people, you know, are people of integrity and that they abide by proper ethics,” said Pamela McNeil who filed the ethics complaint.

According to McNeil’s complaint, Swann wore a campaign shirt, mentioned he was running in the upcoming election and then posted the video on his campaign Facebook page. That video has since been deleted.

The ethics panel found “Swann created the appearance of impropriety and used the prestige of office in violation of Board Policy,” although it said the webinar was well-intentioned. The panel recommended the board issue Swann a “private censure” and counsel on his obligation not to do this again.

McNeil said she was pleased with the findings.

“He should be censured and asked to reimburse the county for funds that were used,” she said.

Sources tell FOX 5 the board discussed the matter Thursday and decided against a censure. They said instead the board will issue Swann a lesser reprimand, a letter of counsel.

On Thursday morning, Swann told FOX 5 via email, “The ethics proceeding is still ongoing with the board. Therefore it would not be inappropriate to comment until the matter is resolved.”

According to the ethics panel report, Swann said his campaign staff posted the video on his campaign page and he was not aware.

”We are not persuaded by Mr. Swann’s unwillingness to acknowledge or take responsibility for the action, and we believe he is ultimately responsible for the content posted on his campaign Facebook page,” reads the ethics panel’s report.

