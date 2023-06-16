PG Police: Man pretends to be ICE agent, forces woman to perform sex act after threatening deportation

Police in Prince George's County have charged a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while pretending to be an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and threatening to deport her.

Detectives say around 8:15 p.m. on June 13, the Prince George’s County Police Department Sexual Assault Unit was notified of a rape that occurred in the 5400 block of Saint Barnabas Rd. in Oxon Hill.

The victim told officers that a suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Victor Antonio Reed, approached her in the parking lot of the Sunrise shopping center and flashed a badge, claiming to be an ICE officer. Reed threatened the victim, who is Hispanic, telling her to get into his car or face deportation.

The woman got into the front passenger seat of the car when she says Reed began to show her videos of people being arrested by ICE agents. The victim told police she was terrified and begged Reed not to deport her, even offering him money.

Reed took $100 from the victim but then told her she would have to perform oral sex in order to avoid deportation. When she tried to refuse, he drew her attention to a gun in the backseat of the car and she complied. He then continued to assault her before letting her out of the vehicle.

The victim immediately reported the incident to police and detectives were able to obtain surveillance video from the shopping center and photos of the suspect's vehicle that allowed them to track him down. The victim also positively identified Reed in a photo lineup and he was taken into custody.

Reed is facing 11 different charges, including first and second-degree rape, impersonating a law enforcement officer, armed robbery and theft. He is being held by the Department of Corrections.

At this time, there are no additional reports of this nature involving Reed but police say anyone with information on this suspect should call the Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908.