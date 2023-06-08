Peter’s Grill in Rockville open after car crashes into building

Peter’s Grill in Rockville is open for business Thursday one day after a vehicle crashed into their building.

Authorities say a car crash involving two vehicles happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Gude Drive. The collision caused one of the cars to crash into the side of the business.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Two adults were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The business owner says the restaurant is open for normal business hours. The area where the crash happened has been boarded up and there is no damage to the kitchen.