Pet tortoise found strolling through Florida neighborhood reunited with family

Nina might look fast, but she was no match for one Florida deputy.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the African spurred tortoise was spotted Thursday strolling around the Harry Harris subdivision in the Florida Keys.

"Nina didn’t get very far!" said Upper Keys Sgt. Patty O’Keefe in a sheriff's office Facebook post .

Authorities said Deputy Mario Marin reunited Nina with her owners, who lived down the street. She was said to be in good spirits after her homecoming.

