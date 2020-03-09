Person who tested positive for coronavirus worked in Crystal City office buildings: report

article

A person who has tested positive for coronavirus worked in two office buildings in Crystal City, according to the property owner. This story was first reported on ARLnow.com.

JBG SMITH said in a statement that they were notified that the person is an employee of a tenant that occupies space at 20112th and 1225 South Clark streets.

The property owner says the tenant immediately notified its staff and advised anyone who had been in contact with the individual to self-quarantine.

JBG SMITH says the tenant has hired an environmental contractor to fully disinfect and sanitize both spaces in each building.

The property owner also says its cleaning team will treat lobbies and common areas in both buildings, as well as the neighboring buildings in the Crystal Gateways complex. All air filters will also be replaced.

"The ongoing health and well-being of our tenants, employees, vendors, and visitors to our buildings is our top priority. We are regularly monitoring developments related to the coronavirus and will continue to follow all of the guidance provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and local health authorities," the JBG SMITH statement said.

On Monday, The Virginia Department of Health confirmed that an Arlington County resident tested positive for coronavirus. This case is the third presumptive positive result in Virginia.