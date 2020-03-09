Arlington County resident tests positive for coronavirus; 3 cases now reported in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed that an Arlington County resident has tested positive for coronavirus.

VDH officials say the individual is in their 60s and developed fever, cough and shortness of breath after returning from international travel. At this time, the person is receiving medical care and is currently recuperating.

This case is the third presumptive positive result in Virginia. A Fairfax city resident in their 80s and a Marine stationed in Fort Belvoir are the other presumptive positive cases in the state. Officials say all three cases in Virginia were exposed through international travel.

"The Virginia Department of Health, hospitals, and healthcare providers across the state have been preparing for the possibility of residents with COVID-19. We are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments to identify possible cases and prevent the spread of the virus," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver in a statement published online. "Our focus now is that the individual receive the care needed to recover, complete additional investigations, and protect the health of all Virginians."

Officials add that the positive result returned Sunday evening is considered presumptive, pending confirmation by the CDC.